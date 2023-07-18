BMW partners with BFI and invests in NFW

Although BMW has earned a strong reputation for being a global pioneer in technology, its commitment to promoting social advancement extends beyond the automotive industry.

Some of these projects include the Forces for Change scholarship in collaboration with British Vogue to nurture future business leaders.

The company also hosts a video series on topics such as diversity, inclusion, innovation in design, and sustainability that features insightful conversations with influential figures like Edward Enninful, AJ Tracey, Simone Rocha, and Lily Cole, addressing

Additionally, BMW’s Play Next podcast provides a platform for emerging musical talents, while their partnership with Frieze through the BMW Open Work initiative supports up-and-coming artists from diverse backgrounds.

Recently, BMW’s diverse team of engineers designed the all-electric version of the classic 7 Series which features a 4.9-inch Curved Display and Interaction Bar to Parking Assistant Pro, that steers in and out of parking spaces automatically with ease.

However, the car’s i7’s ultrawide 31.3-inch Theatre Screen stands out for its distinctive feature. It allows backseat passengers to watch the entertainment of their choice while reclining in leather and cashmere-blend seats.

BMW entered a new partnership with the British Film Institute to give up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to produce a short film, themed around “Evolving Perspectives”, specifically for this innovative piece of technology.

“I hope this filmmaking challenge provides an opportunity for creatives to explore new and interesting perspectives, allowing us to discover the stories yet to be told… The all-electric BMW i7’s technology and theatre screen, which is much wider than we’d traditionally watch, will push creatives to think more expansively.” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, Michaela Coel says of the BMW Filmmaking Challenge in partnership with the BFI.

Meanwhile, NFW created an innovative technology that transforms natural materials into a long-lasting, eco-friendly leather substitute called MIRUM. The funding obtained will help the company in transition from small-scale material processing to large-scale commercial production.

BMW plans to establish a strategic partnership with NFW to support its sustainability objectives, which involve minimizing CO2 emissions across the value chain.

Kasper Sage, the managing partner at BMW I Ventures, emphasized the significance of having a scalable and cost-effective leather alternative with premium qualities to advance the automotive industry’s decarbonization efforts.