DOUALA, Cameroon, 15 December 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Bluemind Foundation holds, at the Town Hall of Douala 4e’s esplanade of the first edition of “Blue’December,” a day of commitment in favor of migrants and internally displaced persons in Cameroon.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Cameroon is home to more than two million refugees, including one million internally displaced persons (IDPs). In addition, 51% of the IDPs are children.

Held on the eve of International Migrants Day, “Blue’December” is aimed at Cameroonian populations affected by the conflict in the North-West, South-West and Far-North regions in the grip of Boko Haram in particular, and those of the district of Douala 4e in general.

On this day of citizen action, December 17, the Bluemind Foundation provides an ephemeral clinic for a one-time health campaign. It allows these populations to consult and receive care from thirty (30) health professionals, free of charge or at a low cost. Donations of food baskets and first aid kits also follow these consultations.

“At the Bluemind Foundation, we believe that every human life is precious and that the wellbeing of every community member must be preserved and enhanced. And “Blue’December” is a compassionate, supportive and hopeful project,” says Dr. Christian Eyoum, psychiatrist and member of the Bluemind Foundation’s Scientific Council

“Through “Blue’December,” the Bluemind Foundation also intends to remind people that access to health care and prevention for migrants and internally displaced persons are important public health issues. It is also about defending the rights of the patients, reminding us of the mental health issues of internally displaced persons and, especially at the end of the year during the festive season, showing our solidarity – synonymous with our shared humanity with the most vulnerable”, says Marie- Alix de Putter – President of the Bluemind Foundation

ABOUT BLUEMIND FOUNDATION

Bluemind Foundation (www.bluemindfoundation.org) is an international non-governmental organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the murder of her husband and her personal experience with post-traumatic stress, chronic depression, and anxiety. Our consistent message is based on a strong belief that mental health is health. With the ambition of making mental health a social, cultural, and political issue, the Bluemind Foundation's mission is to destigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

