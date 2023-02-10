Fifteen days to the 2023 general election, a poll conducted by Bloomberg has tipped Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi to emerge as the next Nigerian president. Bloomberg noted that two-thirds of the respondents said they will vote for the Anambra-born businessman turned politician.

The survey which was conducted for Bloomberg by Premise Data Corp. a San Francisco-based data company was published on Friday.

According to the polls, out of the 93% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice.

Prior to this poll, Peter Obi has emerged as the most popular candidate in six polls including the two surveys conducted by Premise for Bloomberg.

Another poll released this week by a Lagos-based media and data company Stears predicted that Obi will win in the event of high turnout, but lose to Bola Tinubu of the APC if participation is weak.

The News Chronicle understands that Peter Obi’s campaign has been able to appeal to millions of Nigerian youths. This will be the first time a presidential election in Nigeria will be a three-horse race. In the two previous elections, it was a race between the ruling party APC and the opposition party, PDP.

However, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of Peter Obi winning the presidential election. The opinion of the ruling party was showcased by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Peter Obi cannot win the election,” Nasir el-Rufai, the APC governor of the northern Kaduna state, said in a television interview this month. “He doesn’t have the number of states.” Out of Nigeria’s six so-called geopolitical zones, 43% of the country’s 93.5 million registered voters are located in the northwest and southwest,’ El-Rufai noted.

14 total views, 14 views today