Former Nigerian Senator and Human Rights Activist, Shehu Sani has bemoaned the pledge by President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the killers of Sylvester Oromoni to book.

Recall that for several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how Sylvester met his death.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buhari had stated that no one involved in the oromoni killing will be spared.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

The President urged the Police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved.

Reacting to Buhari’s statement, Shehu Sani, in a post on Facebook, wrote: “The Oga Baba that can’t find the Culprits killing people everyday in Sokoto,Niger,Kaduna,Katsina and Zamfara is assuring that he will find the Culprits who killed Sylvester Oromoni in Lagos”.