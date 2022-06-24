Friday, June 24, 2022
Ezekiel’s Obedience

Blessed Are Those

Gerald Kure

Gerald Kure

“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who trusts in him” Psalm 34:8 (NIV).

Let us take some time today to count our blessings. There are people in our lives who provide great joys. We have been provided with so much in times of need. Those who trust in the Lord are truly blessed in ways too numerous to fully count! What blessings can you think of from your own life?

Romans 15:13 states “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit”. The Lord certainly does fill us with joy and peace when we believe! Truly the God of hope. As we think of each of our blessings, we find joy and peace in what we recall.

These things the Lord provides would not be possible without His all powerful strength. Let us not take them for granted! It is important to not lose sight of this, so for that reason we continue to turn back to the word of our Lord.

Let us once again dip our toes into the word of our Lord. Let us taste the fruits of the Holy Spirit. What is your favorite way to spend time with our Lord? Truly that too is a blessing to behold. We should be thankful for the many ways in which he provides for us each day. As we walk with our Lord, let us not forget to give thanks.

Prayer:

“Lord, thank you for the blessings you provide. Please continue to bless my home, friends, family, and others I hold dear. I seek to know you more each day Lord, help me to fulfill my desires!”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

You have been blessed with many things in your life, and for each we should be thankful. Thankful for our food, thankful for our friends, our family, and our homes. Let us never take these things for granted as they are provided through the Lord’s strength. Blessed are those who believe, and as we always end:

Be Greatly Blessed!

