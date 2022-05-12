Blasphemy Murder: Leaders call for calm as cries for justice vibrate across Nigeria

The News of the female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Shahu, Deborah, who was this morning beaten and burnt to death over alleged religious blasphemy has flared beyond the flames that scorched her.

Though the school authorities have subsequently shut down the institution indefinitely over the sad incident, yet tempers are high on every angle, both from those who support the act and those who are against it.

On this note stakeholders and leaders across various sections of the society have lent their voice to the matter.

Reno Omokri, Bishop Hassan Kukah, Bashir Ahmed are among those who have spoken on the incident.

Some have condemned it while others have openly supported it.

The Sultanate of Sokoto has released a statement condemning the act while urging for restraint.

More details to follow…..

