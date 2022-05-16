Monday, May 16, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Blackpool forward Jake Daniel becomes the first professional footballer in the UK to come publicly as a gay, after Fashanu

Jake Daniel

Blackpool forward Jake Daniel becomes the first professional footballer in the UK to come publicly as a gay, after Fashanu

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Jake Daniel has publicly come out to declare his sexuality as gay. The 17-year-old rose from the Academy football of Blackpool, where he has contributed enormously to the club, scoring 30 goals. A milestone record that has helped him sign his first professional contract with Blackpool senior team.

Daniel Jake is not the only known professional football player to have announced publicly his sexuality. In 1990, Justin Fashanu was the UK’s first professional football player to come out as gay, but his career was cut short by homophobia before he took his life. Justin Fashanu died on 2 May 1998 at Hackney, London, England aged 37.

Justin Fashanu

Sometimes in October last year, Adelaide midfielder Josh Cavallo publicly announced his gay status. The 22-year-old became the first active known professional football player in Australia’s top-flight to be recognized as gay.

“I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest,” Josh Cavallo wrote.

Josh Cavallo 

The 17-year-old Blackpool forward revealed he has been hiding his real self but feels it’s time to let it out. He further said he was inspired by other known athletes who have announced in public their sexuality and encouraged others to come out and not keep silent about their sexuality status.

In his words during a press briefing as gathered by The News Chronicle, Daniel Jake said:

“This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, signed my first professional contract, and shared success with my teammates, going on a great run in the FA Youth Cup and lifting the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup.

But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.

It’s a step into the unknown of being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I’ve been inspired by Josh Cavallo, Matt Morton, and athletes from other sports, like Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change. 

In reaching this point, I’ve had some of the best support and advice from my family, my Club, my agent, and Stonewall, who have all been incredibly proactive in putting my interests and welfare first. I have also confided in my teammates in the youth team here at Blackpool, and they too have embraced the news and supported my decision to open up and tell people. 

I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. Furthermore, I want to be a role model myself by doing this.

There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in.

You being you, and being happy, is what matters most”.

Blackpool in a statement said it is working closely with Stonewall and the relevant footballing organizations to support Jake and is incredibly proud that he has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on and off the pitch.

It is vital that we all promote an environment where people feel comfortable being themselves, and that football leads the way in removing any form of discrimination and prejudice.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle