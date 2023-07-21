Blackout Looms As Electricity Generation Drops In Nigeria

Nigeria experienced a significant decline in electricity generation, dropping by 16.4% to 3,501.20 megawatts from the previous week’s 4,187.6 MW. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including the poor condition of power plants and insufficient gas supply to thermal plants.

Consequently, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have resorted to load shedding as a means to distribute the limited electricity across different areas at varying times. This measure aims to provide electricity to as many people as possible, given the current constraints.

In response to the challenges faced by the power sector, eleven electricity distribution companies have approached the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) seeking a rate review. The companies’ request is based on the need to account for changes in macroeconomic factors and other variables affecting their operations, service quality, and long-term sustainability.

In other developments, Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria (PSGN) has announced its acquisition of Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDCO). PSGN, a subsidiary of Powercom, specializes in delivering end-to-end Smart Grid and Smart Metering solutions. The acquisition presents a valuable opportunity for KEDCO to implement a comprehensive turnaround plan aimed at improving its overall performance and efficiency.

PSGN’s Turnaround Plan encompasses a strategic approach to tackle the challenges faced by KEDCO, with the ultimate goal of transforming it into a financially viable electricity distribution company that can support up to 5 million customers. The plan focuses on areas such as revenue enhancement, optimizing operational performance, improving revenue collection, enhancing customer service, and ensuring overall system reliability.

To achieve these objectives, PSGN will supply KEDCO with smart electricity endpoints and upgrade the existing distribution grid into a modern platform. This upgrade aims to address various services, including revenue enhancement, reducing energy losses, debt recovery, minimizing outages, optimizing the grid, recording and protecting assets, managing peak loads, automating the workforce, reducing operational expenses, and improving customer service.

Key components of PSGN’s turnkey solution include the Vending Platform and a Control Room equipped with GIS visualization for efficient grid management.

With the rate review applications and the acquisition of KEDCO, stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector hope to address the current challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and provide more reliable and sustainable electricity services to the growing customer base. As the country continues to develop and modernize its power infrastructure, these initiatives are crucial steps towards meeting the increasing energy demands and achieving a more stable and efficient power supply system.