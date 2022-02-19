Black Friday In Anambra As Truck Crushes Two To Death At Police Checkpoint

Two persons were on Friday crushed to death when a Mercedes 911 truck crashed into six vehicles on queue at a police checkpoint before Azia junction along Ihiala-Onitsha highway, Anambra State.

The orange-coloured Mercedes 911 truck with registration number UWZ-556-XA crashed into other vehicles including a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, JJT-07-ZI, another Toyota Hiace with registration number, ENU-589-XB and a Nissan Caravan with registration number, GOD-21- YM.

Other vehicles involved in the accident include a Nissan Mini Truck with registration number, ATN-787-XB, a Suzuki Mini Pick-Up with registration number, AKL-169- XE and another Toyota Hiace bus, with an unclear plate number (trapped underneath the container).

According to an eyewitness account, the truck driver who was on speed while approaching a police checkpoint, lost control and rammed into vehicles on queue at the police checkpoint and crashed.

This is the second time a truck is crashing into vehicles lined up at a Police checkpoint along the Ihiala-Onitsha road.

When TNC correspondent arrived at the scene of the crash, FRSC rescue team on the ground was managing the traffic while efforts were on to ensure that the obstruction caused by the crash was removed.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Deputy Route Commander Margaret Onabe said 63 people compromising 52 male adults, 10 female adults, and 1 male child, were involved in the crash.

According to her, 1 male adult and 1 male child were killed.

“9 persons compromising 5 male adults, and 4 female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 52 people were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital Ihiala, where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead.

“The dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue,” she said.

She extended the sympathy of the FRSC Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi to the families of the dead victims and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

“The Anambra FRSC Sector Commander warns motorists to avoid overspeeding and ensure they keep to the recommended speed limit.

“Speed thrills but kills.

“ Motorists must always check their speed and not their watch.

“Let’s keep our roads safe from crashes,” she pleaded.