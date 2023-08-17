Bishop Phalana Ministers Deliverance To Africa 

Members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Africa for the past few days are in Abuja for their 5th Pan African Congress themed Arise and Shine for your light has come.

Ministering deliverance to all the African countries at Chida Event Centre, Bishop Victor Phalana of South Africa stated that many African countries are passing through trauma caused by colonialization. He decried the level of inequality, electoral fraud and manipulation, injustice, racism etc that have caused alot of set backs on Africans.

For him Africa is richly blessed with both mineral and human resources, praying against forces that are manipulating African destines, shattering them and pulling them down into spiritual darkness , political corruption and developmental inetia should be the concerns of all. Africa is a continent with dignity, a continent that is blessed with many mineral deposits that would make the continent great and self sustaining; a continent that many European countries are struggling to control because of the richness of its environment , it becomes a thing of worry that same continent is ravaged by all manner of negativity, backwardness and oppression.

He called on all Africans expecially the Catholic Charismatic Renewal to take up the challenge of praying Africa and Africans out from such a stronghold. He encouraged them to ensure that there exist a synergy between them and their local Bishops for proper training and cordination in the area of deliverance. This according to Bishop Victor will help streamline the various issues Africans face on daily basis, identifying those that need deliverance and those that need healing.

He made reference to 2 Chronicle 7:14 “and if My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land”. This in his own words should be the collective attitude of African expecially the Charismatics , humbling themselves and turning away from their evil ways that the land of our various countries would be healed.

The session after many intercessory prayers for the deliverance and healing of Africa was used to celebrate the National Chaplain of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Nigeria Rev. Fr. Irenaeus Okonkwo PhD who marked his 27th priestly anniversary.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com