Bishop Oyedepo makes shocking revelation about Delta Governor

The Founding Bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori on his 60th birth anniversary on June 19.

Oyedepo in a personal letter congratulating Oborevwori on his Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, prayed for the Governor to be successful and impactful as he administers Delta State as Governor.

Oyedepo who is the spiritual father of Governor Oborevwori, noted that his triumph against all political battles were testimonies of God’s hand upon his life and family.

Oyedepo in the congratulatory letter, said: “My wife and I heartily congratulate you and your family on your 60th birthday celebration and wish you many happy returns.

“Obviously, the continuous open doors granted to you in all areas of life is a testimony of the good hand of God upon your life and may you jealously guard your walk with God all through your days.

“As we all know, not everyone growing is ageing; while some are growing into new realms of impact, others are simply ageing away by the day.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“My prayer is that as your days, so shall your strength be and may your light continue to shine more and more until the end of time.

“Therefore as you celebrate your Diamond Jubilee today, may everything about your life turn diamond, ranging from your spiritual life, health, and family, and all that pertain to you.

“May your leadership era in Delta State be a most impactful and transforming one, in the name of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Oyedepo prayed.

Share this post