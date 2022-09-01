Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Dr Hassan Mathew Kukah as a rare servant of God who works selflessly to salvage mankind.

Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to mark Bishop Kukah’s 70th birthday yesterday, praised his indomitable spirit over the years noting that “he stands firm and speaks truth to power all times no matter whose ox is gored.

“Bishop Kukah is a rare gift to humanity. He identifies with the oppressed and the marginalized. He carries the burden of the poor and defends them even at the risk of his life”.

The Governor recalled the many exploits, travails and triumphs of Bishop Kukah in his commitment to serve God and humanity, saying that in spite of all the challenges, he remained undaunted and rather spurred to do more for the common man.

Ortom noted that Bishop Kukah is a symbol of peace, unity and justices who has been in the forefront of religious tolerance and harmony in the country.

According to Ortom “Bishop Kukah deserves to be celebrated. He has given all to the society. His selfless service is unparalleled,” the Governor stated.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercy strengthens Bishop Kukah with good health, peace, wisdom and courage in the service to God and humanity in the years to come.