Garry Kimovich Kasparov (Russian: born Garik Kimovich Weinstein), a Russian chess grandmaster, former World Chess Champion, writer, political activist and commentator. His peak rating of 2851 achieved in 1999, was the highest recorded. Kasparov became the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at age 22 by defeating then-champion Anatoly Karpov. Garry once said: “Focusing on your strengths is required for peak performance, but improving your weaknesses has the potential for the greatest gains.

Unarguably, this is true for athletes, executives, and entire nation. Leaving your comfort zone involves risk, however, and when you are already doing well the temptation to stick with the status quo can be overwhelming, leading to stagnation.” The goal in life is to continually challenge yourself, and continually improve yourself. And in order to do that, you have to move out of your comfort zone. But once you do, your life will start to change in ways you could never have imagined. Such is evidently noticed in the life of champions.

This is from my personal observation and experience, I do know because it’s happening right now in my own life. Leaving your comfort zone isn’t easy. In fact, in can be downright terrifying at times, and that’s okay. It’s perfectly normal to feel a little trepidation when you’re embarking on a journey that forces you to try new things. So don’t freak out or get overwhelmed when you feel yourself getting a little scared. It’s perfectly normal and all part of the process in arriving at your destination.

Ideally, what’s important is that you don’t let that fear hold you back. You must continue to take action in the face of fear. That’s what separates winners from losers. The pursuit of worthwhile goals is a part of what makes life enjoyable. Being able to set a goal, then see yourself progress towards achieving that goal is an amazing feeling. But do you know the biggest obstacle for most people trying to achieve their goals, the silent dream killer that stops people before they ever even get started? Self pity, discouragements from others and comfort zone – oftentimes, the waiting room, like the experience of our mothers in the labour room, ultimately becomes the training ground for the champion.

Ironically, that same obstacle is the comfort zone, and getting stuck there is bound to derail any efforts you make towards achieving the goals you’ve set for yourself. If you want to achieve those goals, you’ll have to break free from your comfort zone. Let’s take a look at how your life will change once you build up the courage to leave your comfort zone. Therefore, it’s time we crate our own narratives through sporting competitions, industrialization effects and good governance as we navigate through a stormy weather, as a nation destined for greatness. 2023 is the destination and a New Nigeria is possible.

Flowing from the above, this article focuses on the subject of diligence, adventurism, comfort-zone, risk taking, sheer determination and self-esteem as exemplified by the Nigerian athletes in the recently concluded commonwealth games in England, from 28th July to 8th August (Birmingham 2022). Against the aforementioned historical background and evolution of new world records and multiple golds and other medals achievements by our dedicated athletes, which should necessarily be an encouragement to us as a nation; it should be a reminder that, failures are part of life. If you don’t fail, you don’t learn. If you don’t learn you’ll never change.

Therefore, it is, my singular honour and privilege as I join millions of our compatriots home and abroad, to dedicate this article which seeks to encourage Nigerians to begin the process of creating our own narratives. We can do it again and again. We can rebuild our beloved country Nigeria from sleeping giant back to the good old days of giant of Africa. Yes! We can do it. So, therefore, I present for global applause the names of our triumphant athletes in the commonwealth games Birmingham 2022:

Adeyemi Sikiru, Alaba Olukunle Akintola, Amarachukwu Obi, Amene Dubem, Amusan Oluwatobiloba, Ella Onojuevwo, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka, Ese Brume, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Favour Ofili, Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe, Godson Oke Oghenebrume, Isa Esther, Joy Udo Gabriel, Mike Edwards, Nnamani Jonson, Nnamdi Chinecerem, Nwokocha Grace, Obiageri Amechi, Ojeli Emmanuel, Olatoye Oyesade, Omovoh Knowkedge, Onyekwere Chioma, Orobosa Anabel Frank, Patience Okon George, Raymond Ekevwo, Rosemay Chukwuma, Ruth Usoro, Samson Nathaniel, Seye Ogunlewe, Temitope Adeshina, Tima Godbless, Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike.

NIGERIA WILL RISE AGAIN……..ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI