The accreditation is the global benchmark for testing and calibration facilities that prove their expertise, objectivity, and consistency in producing accurate results.

The accomplishment, according to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Voke Toye, who made the announcement yesterday in Lagos, highlighted the firm’s dedication to competence and quality in calibrating services.

She made a suggestion that the organization had launched new logos for the laboratories and support services, as well as a new variety of offers, as part of attempts to consistently improve services.

She said: “Our ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, new logos and services mark a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a leading biotechnology company in Nigeria and Africa.”

“We remain committed to providing our clients with the highest quality services and solutions that are easily accessible locally, more affordable and with shorter turnaround times. We are confident that our new offerings in the diagnostic laboratory space will further enhance our ability to meet their needs.”

The Chairman, Adeola Toye, also spoke during the discussion and said that the introduction of new services meets the needs of the customers as well as the Nigerian biotechnology industry as a whole.

He claims that the services, which include a variety of molecular diagnostic tests, DNA sequencing, and other pathology services, are created to satisfy the demands of the quickly changing biotechnology landscape and offer clients the most advanced cutting-edge solutions.

“Biologix Laboratories and Support Services has been at the forefront of the emerging biotechnology space in Nigeria for over a decade. The company continues providing molecular diagnostic services, research and development, as well as training in basic and advanced molecular biology techniques,” he concluded.