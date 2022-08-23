The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State on Monday condemned the destruction of billboards of APGA candidates, particularly the guber candidate for the 2023 elections, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh by agents of the government.

TNC correspondent reports that several billboards of the APGA candidates numbering about ten within the capital city, Abakaliki, were destroyed in the wee hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The trend is already causing disaffection among the political class in the state, as billboards of the APC candidate erected alongside some of the destroyed ones, were untouched.

Reacting to the development yesterday in a chat with our correspondent in Abakaliki, the APGA in Ebonyi State, through its Publicity Secretary, Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor, said it is appalled by the reckless relapse into impunity and anarchy by the Ebonyi State government.

According to the party, the Ebonyi government is sponsoring its agents to destroy the billboards of APGA candidates, particularly those of the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh.

“The state government has been relentless in its pursuit of shadows, using state funds to go after opposition parties, trampling on democratic tenets to ensure the only cocks that crow in the state are the ones carrying its unholy brooms.

“The APGA as a party is appalled by these undemocratic tactics aimed at stifling the party because of the surge in our support base,” it said.

Nwanchor said the party is determined to deliver Ebonyians out of the hands of the ‘political Egyptians holding the state hostage.’

The party said it will have no option than take the perpetrators of the destructions to court if they do not retrace their steps.

“APGA is a law-abiding party and will continue to be.

“The people of Ebonyi State who are wary of these atavistic and prebendal occurrences will in no distant time, have their voices heard,” the party enthused.