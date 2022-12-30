The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has visited victims of the Calabar Bikers Carnival accident undergoing treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

A car had rammed into a crowd of fun seekers at the 2022 Calabar Bikers Parade and killed seven persons with 29 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The APC guber candidate during the visit once again expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and prayed God to console the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives.

He gave assurances to the hospitalized victims of his willingness to join hands with the state government to support their medical bills.

Senator Otu wished the victims quick recovery, vowing that the incident will be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

In separate reactions, some family members of the affected persons appreciated the Cross River APC governorship standard-bearer for his show of love, concern and compassion for the victims, while praying God to bless his ambition for the overall good of the state.

The former parliamentarian who represented Cross River South in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, and Odukpani/Calabar Municipal Federal Constituency from 2003 to 2011, had earlier in a statement he personally signed, announced the suspension of his political activities till further notice to mourn with the families of those who lost their lives and sympathise with the injured.