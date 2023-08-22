Biggie Pulled a Fast one on the Housemates, Soma is The New Head of House

It turns out that Soma is the sole housemate who has immunity for this week. Unexpectedly, there was no winner in the pardon me twist, and there was no immunity up for grabs in the black envelope challenge. Soma is the only housemate that gets spared from eviction this week, according to this.

The black envelope challenge—pardon me—produced no victors this week, so the surprises just keep getting better.

This week’s black envelope challenge took a surprising turn that had some roommates laughing uncontrollably and others disappointed. Biggie’s black envelopes ended up in the fortuitous hands of Angel, Cross, and Doyin. However, they were all met with shocking reactions that left them feeling deeply disappointed. A “better luck next time” tag was inside Angel’s envelope, and Cross had won a box of pizza. A very happy Doyin nearly fell to the ground when she saw that her package did not contain the much-desired immunity news as well. Rather than giving her a homemade mea, Big Brother promised to bring it at any moment this week. “Biggie, you can’t do this to our blood pressure,” Doyin sobbed aloud in the lounge.

The “pardon me please nominations” gave the housemates one more chance to win immunity, but as luck would have it, none of them did because Cross and Angel tied with seven votes apiece. In the event of a tie in votes, no one will receive immunity, per the “pardon me please” regulations.

Farewell to the Jury

Notably, there has been a change in the Big Brother Naija eviction process: the jury will no longer be involved. As of now, the jury—who has been involved in evictions from the start of the All Stars season—has made choices that have resulted in Princess, Uriel, and Kiddwaya’s removal. Voting will be entirely up to the viewers starting this week, with the housemates with the fewest votes potentially being evicted.

After today’s occurrences, we can be certain that the coming week will be fascinating to watch.