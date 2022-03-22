BIG WINS: Portable Bags ₦50m Endorsement Deal with Obi Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters

Popular Nigerian artist, Portable (Zazu zeh) keeps proving his haters wrong despite the controversial thoughts about him from fans.

The singer has signed an endorsement deal with Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana as the ambassador for Odogwu Bitters. Odogwu Bitters is a new herbal alcoholic drink owned by Obi Cubana.

Portable took his Instagram page to share the good news …



The singer who has been singing for 10 years came into limelight after he was introduced to Olamide by Poco Lee which led to them releasing his first hit song ‘Zazu Zeh’ ft Olamide.

The 28 singer has stayed winning ever since then, hitting over 1 million followers on Instagram.