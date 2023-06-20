Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Big Pokey, an American rapper, dies on stage

Big Pokey, an American rapper, dies on stage

Augustina John June 20, 2023
Big Pokey

Recent reports disclose that the renowned American rapper, Milton Powell, widely known as Big Pokey, tragically passed away while engaging in a conversation with a DJ on stage. Witnesses state that he exhaled forcefully, lost his balance, and fell.

The performer, whose real name was Milton Powell, stumbled backwards on stage during a Juneteenth-themed event at a bar on Saturday.

Witnesses quickly stepped in to provide assistance to the 45-year-old individual before they were transferred to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred on Sunday.

During a performance at Beaumont’s Pour09 Bar, Powell was caught on camera falling backwards while holding his microphone.

According to a Beaumont Police official who talked to the Houston Chronicle, paramedics were summoned just before midnight local time. It is unknown what caused the death.

Powell is most recognized for being a founding member of the iconic Houston-based hip-hop group Screwed Up Click.

By lowering the pitch and tempo of the underlying audio, it helped create the “chopped-and-screwed” sound that the city is known for today.

When Powell performed on Paul Wall’s tune Sittin Sidewayz in 2005, it peaked at number 100 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s Southside Royalty Freestyle last year.

A message posted on the rapper’s official Instagram page confirmed the occurrence.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell.

“Big Pokey passed away. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Juicy J, Slim Thug, and Lil Flip are a few of the artists who have honored Powell.

“Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honour and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate,” Bun B, a rapper, posted on Instagram.

May his soul rest in peace.

