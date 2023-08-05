Big Brother Parrot Speaks On Ike Pimping Venita To Lagos Boys

In an unexpected move by Big Brother, a fresh twist has intensified the rivalry among the housemates.

Last Friday, Biggie surprised the all-stars housemates with a new element called ‘the parrot,’ a decorative feature in the house for the past 12 days. This intriguing addition will now reveal secrets of the housemates every Friday at 9 pm.

The revelation made by the parrot during their daily activities took everyone by surprise, particularly when it exposed a conversation involving Ike Onyema. Apparently, Ike had discussed arranging parties for wealthy Lagos boys and providing them with BBNaija ladies, including Venita Akpofure.

The disclosure brought an unprecedented twist to the unfolding drama, leaving the housemates both bewildered and fascinated by the unexpected source of information.

As the parrot made peculiar sounds, capturing everyone’s attention, Ike’s secret statements about organizing parties and connecting his friends with BBNaija girls, including Venita, echoed in the house.

Venita reacted with a knowing acknowledgment, while Tolanibaj called the parrot a “big snitch.” Some, like Adekunle, found the parrot’s presence interesting, having speculated about it earlier, suggesting it could be one of Biggie’s game-changing twists. However, Kiddwaya believed that the house’s strength couldn’t be divided by a gossiping parrot.

Throughout this season, Big Brother has introduced various twists, including “pardon me, please,” the black envelope, the eviction jury, and now, the intriguing addition of the parrot. These twists aim to transform the show and keep the housemates on their toes.