Big Brother Naija and the ‘5 seconds man’

299 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 30, 2021
I am not a fan of Big Brother Naija and I don’t even watch the much talked about programme. However, in a recent reunion, some of the ex-housemates of the last edition made some rotten revelations that have stirred controversies and tongues are wagging all over the nation.
During the reunion, a housemate, Ka3na called fellow ex-housemate, Praise, a ‘5 seconds man.’ According to reports, Ka3na who had previously denied having sex with Praise in the house – tagging what they did under the sheets as ‘aggressive cuddling,’ made a turn around on the show and admitted they had sex, only that it lasted for “5 seconds.”
The mother of one, who describes herself as a ‘Boss Lady,’ averred that she invited Praise to her bed where they had sex but was disappointed as it only lasted for 5 seconds. Annoyed by Praise’s quick ejaculation, she had to leave the bed to go outside and ‘chill’.
The former housemate further disclosed that after Praise left the house, he wanted to prove himself and asked to see her. She said they met at a hotel where they had sex again, which according to her lasted for about 5 seconds. She admitted that she used Praise and can’t see herself being with such a man as he acts like a ‘boy.’
Reacting to the remarks, Praise said Ka3na just wanted to enjoy ’15 minutes of fame’ stating that he told her right from time that he wasn’t interested in a relationship with her because he had a woman at the time they were both in the house. He also said he denied that they had sex when he left the house because Ka3na reached out to him begging him to do so in all his interviews.
It’s disturbing that these worrying rotten revelations are coming from people who have so much influence on their teeming followers. Two grown adults who experimented with their ‘private organs’ came to the public to wash their dirty linens.
It’s rather unfortunate that the moral bankruptcy in present-day society has degenerated to a point where nothing is too raw to x-ray in the public and people can no longer keep ‘private’ matters secret.
And then you ask if people can stoop so low to publicly harp on how they had illicit sex, what moral is left? The most hilarious and disturbing part about the revelation was that they had to fix another match (Champions League home and away) just to be sure that the ‘5 seconds’ performance was a mistake or otherwise.
A programme that commands millions of views across the continent where people have sex on live television should be a source of worry not just for the government, but also for right-thinking parents. Without mincing words, children and teenagers also watch this programme and so, it’s incumbent on the appropriate authorities to ensure that it’s filtered and made healthy for public consumption.
The society is already littered with young people who are morally bankrupt and exposure to programmes such as BBNaija will further cement the ‘rottenness’ in the society; hence, the government should swing into action and programmes that target the general public are properly filtered before being allowed to fly.
