BIC affirms its dedication to the Nigerian market

BIC, a manufacturer of stationery, lighters, and shavers, reiterated its commitment to helping the nation and communities through job development, education, capacity building, and community projects. BIC is also fully dedicated to the Nigerian market and the areas in which it operates.

The company’s executives discussed their market successes to date, significant community-focused projects, as well as upcoming goals and commitments, during a press conference in Lagos. They claimed that after more than 40 years of operation in Nigeria, BIC items are now considered necessities for every household.

The company increased its growth in 2019 by acquiring the Lucky brand. As a result, it now has activities in Nigeria for production and commerce, supporting hundreds of employment there.

Given their dedication to diversity, equality, and inclusion, Guillaume Groues, General Manager of BIC Nigeria, stated to The Guardian that more than 90% of their workforce in Nigeria is made up of women.

The number one economy in Africa, according to Groues, is still Nigeria, and the company is pleased to invest there, supporting initiatives like job creation, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

“We look forward to being close to our customers on our journey in this prosperous market,” the company said. “We have a lot more to achieve in Nigeria in the years to come.”

“Consumers purchase 26 million BIC products every day in the more than 16 countries where we do business, and our goal is to make daily living simpler and more enjoyable. As a result, we can develop and continually introduce new products to the market. We are aware that consumer expectations are shifting daily, so we have started a transformation plan that is centered on the needs of the customer.

“We are not just out to sell; we are out to serve communities where we operate and generate jobs. Knowing the potential of this market, we opted to first invest in Nigeria and invest more in local communities. With our new facility in Sagamu, we hope to expand upon the more than a thousand direct and indirect jobs we have already established in Nigeria.

He continued by saying that since the company’s investment and market expansion, they have had an impact on the communities they work in across Nigeria, reaching 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through their school activation program, which aims to support teachers by giving them the necessary writing materials and tools. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) received 28,000 writing instruments during the pandemic in 2020 to aid internally displaced people (IDPs), and Save the Children received hundreds of thousands of pens and educational supplies.