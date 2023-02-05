“The beginning of wisdom is: Acquire wisdom; and with all your possessions, acquire understanding.” – Proverbs 4:7 NASB

On December 17, 1903, after years of experimenting, Wilbur and Orville Wright flew in their plane, the Flyer. Their first flight lasted just 12 seconds, covering 120 feet. They flew three more flights that day, the longest lasting 59 seconds, covering 852 feet.

While the brothers knew what they had achieved, many others failed to grasp the implications.

Most people in their hometown of Dayton, Ohio, doubted the flight had taken place. An editor commented, “Fifty-nine seconds? If it had been 59 minutes, then it might have been a news item.” Photographs were received with indifference or skepticism. A Paris newspaper concluded that the whole thing was a “fabrication.”

Skeptics did not realize that the brothers had discovered the basic principles of flying. They had proven that flying was possible. Soon their discoveries would revolutionize transportation, leading to vast changes throughout society.

Learning fundamental principles is critical to success in every endeavor. In our spiritual lives, learning biblical principles leads to breakthroughs. They teach us how to receive God’s blessings and favor. He can multiply our efforts and give us innovative ideas. He can help us see the world in new ways and solve problems.

The Bible urges us to remember the importance of learning God’s principles. Seek His wisdom. Base your life on the Bible. Ask Him to reveal more of His wisdom to you.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you actively seeking to discover more of God’s principles?

*Prayer*

Father, I seek to learn more of Your truth. Open my eyes so that I may understand Your Word more clearly. Guide me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 4