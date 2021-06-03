Biafra: Time to think twice

140 views | Chukwuemeka Emma Chikezie | June 3, 2021
For over two decades, precisely since the return of democracy to Nigeria in the year 1999, there has been a resurgence in the clamour in the South East of Nigeria for the birth of Biafra, the break away state which existed from 1967-1970 when it was defeated by the Nigerian federal government. In the early 2000’s, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) was at the forefront of the agitation before it died out at the close of the decade. In recent times however, the clamour has been re-energised by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by charismatic figure, Nnamdi Kanu.
Quite a few reasons can be adduced for this revival, most obvious of which is the emergence and governance style of incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari who has administered the country in a clannish and sectional style. He and the ruling All Progressives Congress have more or less shut out the Igbo who are one of the largest and influential ethnic groups from the commanding heights of the Nigerian federation. This measure has expectedly led to many people of Igbo extraction becoming disillusioned with the Nigerian state and made them susceptible to the messages of characters like Nnamdi Kanu who promise them a future country where they would not be marginalised.
While the quest for Biafra is noble, it is as a result of several factors highly undesirable.
The South Eastern region which is the location of the proposed state is a landlocked area completely surrounded by other Nigerian regions which do not support Biafra or have secessionist aspirations of their own and who were indeed among the most rabid opposition to Biafra during the civil war. A successful secession will most likely mean that Biafra will be an independent country existing completely inside another country; in this case a hostile country which it broke off from. Trade and interactions with the outside world will be dictated by the whims and caprices of an enemy Nigerian government which will surely put lots of spanners in the works.
For an ambitious, entrepreneurial and adventurous people like the Igbo, this would be utterly disastrous and highly undesirable.
The South East is a densely populated area due to the sheer number of the Igbo population within the region and it’s relatively small land area. Competition for land has been a constant cause of inter and intra communal violence. The migration of millions of the Igbo people to other parts of the federation has reduced this burden. Access to more land has thus been a benefit derived from being a part of the Nigerian state and the Igbo have fully utilised this benefit as can be deduced from the quantum investment in landed properties(The governor of Kaduna State while he was the minister of the federation’s Capital stated that 70% of properties purchased were by Igbo persons). Losing this cardinal interest is obviously not in the interest of the Igbo.
While the grieviances of Ndigbo are very genuine and must be tackled, use of political instruments which we do not lack, should be employed to solve these problems within the Nigerian federation. Our huge and widespread population should be used aggressively in the pursuit of political influence with which we can use to get just dues. We must take voter registration exercises and actual voting very seriously for us to bolster our strength and give us a greater bargaining power. Our recent past history is replete with instances where this has been deployed. Less than 10 years after the bitter civil war in which the Igbo side lost over a million people, we produced the Vice President and the speaker of the House of Representatives in 1979!!!
Meticulous and proper use of our political instruments was made by legends like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alex Ekwueme and Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu amongst others to overcome worse odds than we face today so therefore, we have no reasons to feel handicapped and incapable in this age. Democracy is a concept of majority rule and those who rule decide the direction of state affairs. As the political saying goes “politics trumps everything”. He who governs decides all policies including economy and therefore, politics cannot be abandoned under the guise that one is focusing on his or her economic well-being. You can earn far more in 1 year with conducive fiscal policies than you will earn in 20 years if the policies of the government are not favourable to your trade; therefore, we should see electioneering as a cardinal part of our economic fortunes.
In less than 2 years, Nigeria goes to the polls to elect new leaders into political offices including the president and the vice president. The prospects of an Igbo man becoming either is very bright as lots of factors seem to be in our favour. We have to take the initiative and play the political game which we are advantaged in seriously. We must be unsentimental and support parties who are willing to accommodate and elevate to the front burner, the Igbo interests. We must use positions gotten to advance our agenda equitably so as to return us to the pride of place we have always occupied. We are not a minority and can never be!!!
Nnaemeka Emma Chikezie Esq
