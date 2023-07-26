Bi-Courtney And FAAN Collaborate On Significant Aviation Shift

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) have launched a cooperation to transform the aviation sector in Nigeria.

The cooperation seeks to offer top-notch airport services, infrastructural improvement, and technological advancements that adhere to international standards.

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos is run by BASL, which will work with FAAN to improve the traveler experience, boost productivity, and implement technology throughout all Nigerian airports.

Speaking to the team of the newly appointed Managing Director of FAAN, Kabir Muhammed, Chairman of BASL Dr. Wale Babalakin described the new development as a welcome surprise and pledged to look into the opportunity to bridge any existing gaps.

He stated that: “It has been a challenging 16 years of an undefined relationship with FAAN. I am positive that this meeting marks the beginning of a new era between BASL & FAAN.”

Babalakin noted that it was important to emphasize BASL’s dedication to responsible investment, the advancement of ethical behavior, and adoption of international best practices in the aviation industry.

“The industry needs to be re-engineered to bring the services and infrastructure standards to what is comparable elsewhere in the world with a clear focus on automation, passenger facilitation and comfort all over the country. Together with this renewed partnership, I assure you of our unequivocal commitment to the objective of building a virile aviation sector,” Babalakin went on to add.

The Senior Management Team of BASL paid the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, and his staff a courtesy visit before the meeting.

Muhammed made an extraordinary gesture when he unexpectedly paid Babalakin a visit in his office, accompanied by a small group of his team members.

Mrs. Tosan Duncan Odukoya, the BASL’s acting chief operating officer, oversaw the official visit. Muhammad stated in his speech that he would make his administration more open and willing for strategic partnership and collaboration for the expansion of the MMA2 Terminal and the nation’s aviation industry in general, in contrast to the previously chilly relationship between his agency and BASL.

He declared that he would use his authority to do everything in his power to promote harmony between the two parties and advance the industry.

“Over the years, ego has allowed the relationship between the FAAN and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to be strained, but this administration is only interested in positive results,” he said.

He added that there is only one aviation industry in Nigeria, and it is our duty as partners to make it successful that the anticipated developmental proceeds from this newly formed common front will only be realized through a cordial relationship between all players in the industry.

Odukoya, in her opening remarks, explained that the purpose of the visit “was to congratulate the new MD on his appointment, and to find ways and means for collaboration between the two organizations through shared learning and best practices.”

She praised the FAAN administration for their welcoming attitude and said that the MMA2 team would work hard to develop and uphold this new friendly connection.

The revitalized synergy, according to the acting COO of BASL, is essential for boosting passenger happiness and deepening the industry’s and the nation’s economic prosperity.