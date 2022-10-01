Hmmm! The movement is gaining momentum. Everybody is now on the move, shouting Obidient and Yusufulness. It has become a slogan, spreading like a hurricane fire, a signature that authenticates, approves and validates. Once one says I am obidently Yusuful, it becomes an opening of doors for friendship and comradery, a common ground that unites many, bringing them on same pedestal of seeking for a better version of what we have always had as both Nigerians and leadership.

For once, greater percentage of Nigerian youths are singing same song, dance same dance style, heading same direction with same energy, remembering less of their diversities in tribe, religion and culture, focusing more on values, integrity, competence and vibrancy.

However, not all who shout Obident and Yusufulness are Obident and Yusuful themselves. Some are Obident in words but disobident in values, character and ethics.

What many don’t know or are yet to appreciate is the very metaphoric nature of this “Obident Movement”. It is an effigy, an appearance of something that is beyond mere congregating, marching around in thousands and millions, blowing thrumps, waving flags and making them go viral on social media.

Though all these are deals and means towards achieving the end, the real deal is being that very thing we desire in our leaders.

We all want the best husbands, the best wives, without knowing that the force and power of law of attraction, attracting ones likes, nature and disposition.

We attract what we are. Until we get this consciousness of being the very thing we desire to see in another person, the drama and consequences of “They will always do it” mentality will always be our undoing.

The challenge of Nigerians has been this attitude of “they will do it, that is their problem”. We become so complacent, relinquishing the basic appreciatiable responsibility as citizens to leaders who themselves are too corrupt to effect any positive change.

Governance isn’t a one way thing. Leadership isn’t a strightjacketed thing too. It is collaborative, like a bird, only with the effective use of the two wings can it fly.

I have said this on different fora, the problem of Nigeria may undoubtedly be leadership failure, beyond this is till the very yielding, compromising and indulging attitude of the led.

No country gets it right on governance without the commensurate or at least 60/ 40 compliance of both the leaders and the led on values .

Get a leader who is 60% competent and effective whose integrity test is also at 60% level with 40% compliant and integrity tested followers such a country would be an ideal nation, so to speak.

No country achieves success and stability with the effectiveness of her leaders alone, more like claping with our hand, which of course is not possible .

Citizenship compliance and positive collaboration are basic and wouldn’t be traded for with anything in nation buliding.

Peter Obi is a man of integrity no doubt. He is competent, very passionate about the future of this ailing nation, sadly he isn’t all knowing, doesn’t have the gift of by location, doing all things at the same time.

He is human with limitations. No matter how good he is, he needs aids to compliment him, he equally needs the compliance of the masses for any positive change not only to happen but to sustained as norms.

No leader single handedly makes a nation either bad or good, great or minion. It has always been a collaboration, a partnership between the leaders and the led.

When we violent traffic rules, inflate contracts. When we vandalise government properties, when we aid and abet crime and criminalities. When we volunteer our hands to fan into flames religious intolerance, tribal sentiments etc, when we out of greed turn our roads into den of kidnappers etc we play roles in forming a bad nation, putting spinners in the wheel.

As we do our one million march, expressing the very strong passion to make a change and elect credible leaders, we ourselves should equally be credible in all ramifications, living out those values, principles and morals we so much desire and expect in the life of our leaders.

Beyond the one million march which in itself is ideal, commendable and reassuring, imbibing such values as a way of life, will no doubt ensure a better nation.

Let us all be the change we all desire. Good leadership is good but good leadership without good followers is like forcing a bird to fly on one wing.

Happy independence anniversary. Nigeria will be great again, as all hands are placed on the plough, no looking back! We move! Being ourselves the very kind of leaders we want .

As you shout Obident and Yusufulness, are you Obident and Yusuful yourself ?( Having integrity, competent, detribalized , value, moral, patrotic etc)

Think about!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com