Beyond Beauty

“But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” Ephesians 2:13

Thanks to the COVID-19 quarantine I have become a blossoming, newbie gardener. For the first time in my life I have seen things in my own yard that I never noticed before. Rocks that are white, gray, brown, and a mixture of hues are embroidered into the tapestry of my green lawn.

There must be a thousand shades of green. New buds are a pale shade that darkens as they grow. Different trees, plants and grasses have shades that reach across a broad spectrum of green. I have seen the green of life but also the pale yellow and beige of dying and death.

It is pretty near impossible to identify all the colors that the flowers and the birds display. Red, yellow, pink, purple, blue, mauve, and white flowers display the beauty and artistry of our heavenly Father.

Yellow finches, blue jays, red cardinals are praising God with their lives. Just yesterday three butterflies all different in size and color wafted by me as I worked. I imagine that there are colors in heaven that we have yet to see.

The brilliant blue sky reminds me of the authority that heaven has over the earth. Nothing with God is random but everything He does has significance and purpose. Why did He give such beautiful colors that so enthrall us?

More than for our enjoyment, they each represent something that points us to Jesus. Blue (heavenly authority) blends with scarlet (sacrifice, suffering, and blood) to represent the authority and kingship of Jesus Christ, our Lord, as well as His sacrifice for us.

I love red. Anything red is hot and passionate. Red peppers spice up a dish, red hair shimmers and shines and the lady in the red dress smolders. The red traffic light means stop or you could die. White is the absence of color and the absence of sin. My heart is white because of the red blood of Jesus.

Prayer:

“Jesus, I want You to forgive me of all sins, cleanse me and call me righteous by the precious blood that you shed. Thank you so much. Help me to live for you.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Red blood is the only thing that God requires to cleanse us from our sin. Sin is going our own way, not His, and all of us are guilty. It is not only blood that He requires, but precious, untainted red blood from someone who has not been defiled by sin. Who could that be? Only Jesus, God’s perfect Son, measures up!

He paid our sin debt by shedding His precious red blood on the cross over 2000 years ago. It is done, we can be forgiven, saved, healed, and delivered by the perfect red blood that Jesus shed to pay our debt! How? Simply ask Him. He is waiting to hear from you!

Be Greatly Blessed!

