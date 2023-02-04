“When this sound occurred, the crowd came together and they were bewildered, because each one of them was hearing them speak in his own language. They were amazed and astonished.” – Acts 2:6–7 NASB

Jesus promised that when the Spirit came, His disciples would receive power (Acts 1:8). But no one knew what to expect. Then when the Spirit fell on the day of Pentecost, everything changed. Ordinary people could do extraordinary things.

Observing these events were “devout men” (v. 5) who were serious about their faith. Many were students of the Scriptures. They found their vocabulary inadequate to describe the outpouring of the Spirit.

First, they were “bewildered.” The Greek word suggests they were perplexed. Second, they were “amazed.” The Greek word here indicates that they were astounded. What they saw defied belief. Third, they were “astonished.” The Greek word expresses a sense of wonder. They marveled at what was taking place.

These godly people knew about miracles. But what they were seeing was new. They were perplexed. Overwhelmed.

They saw the work of the Holy Spirit. They discovered that with the Holy Spirit, nothing is impossible. All limits are removed. Amazing things can happen.

This is a reminder of what the Spirit can do today! He is ready to amaze, astonish, fill you with wonder, shatter your preconceived ideas, stretch your imagination, break every boundary, and give you a new understanding.

Open your heart and mind to the Spirit. Remove your limits.

*Reflection Question:*

Where do you most need a touch from the Holy Spirit right now?

*Prayer*

Holy Spirit, fall on me in a fresh way. Open my eyes to more of Your truth. With You anything is possible! In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 2