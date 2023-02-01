Many people jump into business(es) because they heard or saw somebody who does the same thing making gains.

They forget that every business has rules and secrets that you can never see as a by-stander.

Everything looks simple and appealing as a by-stander.

Again, People do not see the need to learn at all or even be patient enough to learn a trade or skill well before zooming off to start theirs. They overrate their smartness.

Every business that you jump into without proper education or skill acquisition has a very high tendency of crashing or if you are lucky to remain, you will lose your first investment(If not whole, in part)🤣🤣 as the price.

Now, not learning a trade at all or not learning well is part of the things that our people suffer that they call spiritual problem.

Someone hears that restaurant business is lucrative and they rent a shop and start because they can make their own indomie. Then after one month, they either lose customers or they close completely. They will go and jump into selling Okirika and then repeat the same process. Of course, we can’t blame ourselves and leave the wicked Uncles and spirits.

Another person starts to learn car repairs, the one we call mechanic, after two months when he can change oil and plugs, he asks his relatives to gather money for him that he is too smart to be under somebody any longer. He will start and the first few customers become his victims. He will mess up their cars beyond repair.

As Nigerians, the victims will take it upon themselves to do negative marketing to every one who cares or even do not care to listen.

His Business crumbles, and as a pattern, we blame everybody but ourselves. May be this time the story will be that the Former Boss is an ‘occultic man who has used his destiny(his nonsense ignorant destiny).

If he falls into the hands of a bad prophet, he will sow seed with the remaining capital and then moves back to his village blaming everybody but himself.

What about those who start baking business because they learnt to make buns and Kpekere in their church girls guild meeting ? They take up contracts to make cakes for people’s weddings and important events. They mess it up, get bad reviews and the business folds. They blame everybody including the spirits but themselves.

One thing I have learnt is that it’s not about how fast you start answering Oga.

So many people are on the necks of their husbands/ wives/relatives/friends to start a trade for them. They want to start trading on commodities they know nothing about. Their skill is their empty wishes.

Wise people will be glad to pay 300k to learn and learn well than give 500k to start in ignorance.

Ignorance can become a spiritual problem in a very short while.