I have always imagined the difference between the two, to grope in the dark with ones eyes open and real blindness. None of the two gives one clear visibility of ones environment, more like making a choice between the devil and a deep blue Sea.

None is good enough to attract a choice, except in the case of making choice out of options.

Yesterday I carried out a very but simple experiment inside my living room. The whole environment was dark, NEPA having taken light, what was bright and beautiful suddenly became dark and invisible.

As dark as the environment was, with my eyes still open I could see things dimly.

Faintly I made a mental calculations of where things could be found at the various corners of my room. With caution I moved around unaided without bumping into things. As I did all these I suddenly realised that no matter how dark a place is, with ones eyes still good and open, visibility may not be entirely opaque compared to when the eyes are blind; double tragedy at best description( darkness and blindness equals disaster)

For 7 years plus Nigeria has been plunged in a deep darkness. We could barely see, though the rays of light in their dimness could be seen here and there.

As Nigerians, we have groped through, stumbling upon things but not falling. It has been years of social political and economic darkness, the light that has shone at the dawn of independence is totally gone.

As this administration moves to the end of its tenure one wonders what awaits the masses. Will Nigeria be blessed with a tenure that would bring light again, making the frantically frustrated Nigerian masses shout in child like manner UP NEPA! Or would the darkness status be sustained or at worst inflict blindness on us.

Of the three major contestants of Obi, Atiku and Tinubu who amongst them will if and when elected will bring light, maintain the darkness or cause blindness to Nigerias?

We are like this, down and flat in darkness with our eyes still open and functional, one wonders what will become of us if we are completely blind.

A vote cast with honor, dignity and good conscience is a tool to obliterate darkness and prevent blindness, while votes cast out of greed, manipulations, negative influences are ones that would aid total blindness.

Obi is the light in wait! Atiku the darkness of a lesser evil, while Tinubu is the blindness of irredeemable damage

#Go pick your PVC!

# Vote wisely!

# Vote Obi

# Vote light

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com