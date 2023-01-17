“How much better to get wisdom than gold! And to get understanding is to be chosen rather than silver.” – Proverbs 16:16

Gold. It’s among the most valuable commodities on earth. It’s so valuable that the quest for it has inspired wars and murders. Its value is so great that people go to incredible lengths just for a little gold. Consider the process required to produce just one ounce of fine gold in South Africa, the source of most gold in the world today.

The mines reach down as far as twelve thousand feet with temperatures that reach 130 degrees! More than 400,000 people work in these mines in conditions that often are unhealthy and even dangerous. But miners do all this work, and even risk their lives, just for a few ounces!

The Bible teaches that wisdom is much better than gold. Yet how few people treasure wisdom the same way they treasure gold! Like the search for gold, if we want wisdom, we need to value it, dig for it, and search for it.

The Bible tells us God delights in giving us wisdom and helping us understand more of His truth. But we have a part to play too. We must search, seek, and dig (Matthew 7:7).

Ask God to give you more of His wisdom. Seek His face, and cry out to Him for understanding and discernment. Read His Word, and dig into it like a miner seeking pure gold. As you seek, have faith that He will give you a level of wisdom you have never known before.

*Reflection Question:*

What do you value most in the world?

*Prayer*

Father, I seek more of Your wisdom. Open my heart so that I might understand Your truths. Give me discernment and understanding. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 16