1. Tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to listen to Jesus, but the Pharisees and scribes began to complain, saying, “This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.” So to them he addressed this parable.

“What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the lost one until he finds it? And when he does find it, he sets it on his shoulders with great joy and, upon his arrival home, he calls together his friends and neighbors and says to them, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.’

I tell you, in just the same way there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.

“Or what woman having ten coins and losing one would not light a lamp and sweep the house, searching carefully until she finds it?

And when she does find it, she calls together her friends and neighbors and says to them, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found the coin that I lost.’

In just the same way, I tell you, there will be rejoicing among the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

Then he said, “A man had two sons, and the younger son said to his father, ‘Father give me the share of your estate that should come to me.’ So the father divided the property between them.

After a few days, the younger son collected all his belongings and set off to a distant country where he squandered his inheritance on a life of dissipation. When he had freely spent everything, a severe famine struck that country, and he found himself in dire need.

So he hired himself out to one of the local citizens who sent him to his farm to tend the swine. And he longed to eat his fill of the pods on which the swine fed, but nobody gave him any.

Coming to his senses he thought, ‘How many of my father’s hired workers have more than enough food to eat, but here am I, dying from hunger. I shall get up and go to my father and I shall say to him, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you. I no longer deserve to be called your son; treat me as you would treat one of your hired workers.”’

So he got up and went back to his father.

While he was still a long way off, his father caught sight of him, and was filled with compassion.

He ran to his son, embraced him and kissed him.

His son said to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you; I no longer deserve to be called your son.’ But his father ordered his servants, ‘Quickly bring the finest robe and put it on him; put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet. Take the fattened calf and slaughter it.

Then let us celebrate with a feast, because this son of mine was dead, and has come to life again; he was lost, and has been found.’ Then the celebration began.

Now the older son had been out in the field and, on his way back, as he neared the house, he heard the sound of music and dancing. He called one of the servants and asked what this might mean. The servant said to him, ‘Your brother has returned and your father has slaughtered the fattened calf because he has him back safe and sound.’

He became angry, and when he refused to enter the house, his father came out and pleaded with him.

He said to his father in reply, ‘Look, all these years I served you and not once did I disobey your orders; yet you never gave me even a young goat to feast on with my friends. But when your son returns, who swallowed up your property with prostitutes, for him you slaughter the fattened calf.’

He said to him, ‘My son, you are here with me always; everything I have is yours.

But now we must celebrate and rejoice,

because your brother was dead and has come to life again;

he was lost and has been found’”(Lk15:1-32). Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 24th Sunday C.

2. The three readings of today’s Sunday are unanimous in saying that God favours more the repentant sinners than the saints. In the first reading (Ex32:7-11,13-14) God was annoyed with the Israelites to the point of vowing to exterminate them from the face of the earth. But this powerful God has a weakness. His weakness is that he forgives when a sinners asks him for forgiveness. That was what Moses did on behalf of the Israelites and God repented of the harm he threatened to inflict on his people. The experience of St. Paul in the second reading (1Tm 1:12-17) corroborates the point on the weakness of God. Paul declares that God sent Jesus into the world for a supreme mission of saving sinners and not saints. A sinner who is willing to be forgiven gains a privilege position in the heart of God.

3. The gospel takes up the same point in an elaborate manner. To those who criticize him for eating with sinners Jesus drops three parables: the lost sheep, the lost coin and the prodigal son. He simply multiplied options for them to understand how great was their error. He made them understand that the healthy have no need of doctor. The three parables express the joy that God feels when a sinner turns from his evil way to embrace God.

4. A little study of the parable of the prodigal son shows a lot about the relationship between God and his sinful children that we are. The young man knew that inheritance are only accessed when the estate owner is dead. His asking for his inheritance from a living father was like saying: “I have waited for you to die but you refused. Now I consider you dead. Give me my inheritance.” The father did exactly what he wanted and gave him his inheritance. He then left and squandered everything. The father did not stop him from leaving. Sometimes we ask “why does God allow the wicked to prosper?” The answer is that God allows each person to use his freedom. He neither stops people from choosing evil nor from doing good. Each person is responsible for his/her choices.

5. When the young man finished his inheritance in loose living, he of his own free will, decided to go back to his father. When he came back he found his father waiting and eager to receive him. He was received with joy and feasting to the great surprise and annoyance of his senior brother. Here again we learn something about God. It is in the nature of God to forgive to who turn to him for forgiveness and human expectations cannot change God. When one sins God does not close the door of forgiveness against the person. He waits anxiously for the day the person will come back. When the person comes back he becomes a cause of great joy for God and his holy ones. He restores the person to lost graces. In the pitiable state of the prodigal son we see how sin dehumanizes human persons, disfiguring them and pushing them to eat things that are only fit for pigs. When some repentant people recount their experiences in the service of sin and devil we cannot but realize how merciless the devil can be with those who serve him.

6. Finally, the senior brother’s unforgiving attitude has something to teach you about your own attitude to those who appear sinful in your judgement. You sometimes want God to destroy the wicked. You are certainly right in being surprised that God seems to be too patient with the wicked. However, you should know that God does not encourage loose living but he has not created any soul for hell. It is for this reason that you should be open to those who labour under the wait of sin and godlessness. Like God, encourage those who are holy around you to work for the conversion of sinners because there is more joy in heaven for one repentant sinner than for 99 righteous persons who have no need of repentance. Make it your duty to pray for conversion and not for punishment of sinners.© Vita, 11/09/22

