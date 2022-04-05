Betrayal: Groom’s Best Man Steals Wedding Gifts of Bride, Worth N500,000

In Gaida area of Kumbotso L.G.A, Kano state, Nigeria, a groom’s best man has stolen wedding gifts worth N500,000 which belongs to the bride. According to the reports garnered, the funny incident happened one week after the wedding ceremony.

The suspect was in possession of the keys to the house of the couples which gave him access to their home.

The suspect was said to have gotten the keys from the relatives of the bride with claims of going to hand it over to the groom but it is apparent what his true intentions were.

The vigilante commander of Gaida, Shekarau Ali reported that the groom filed a report of the incident and the case was swiftly taken on which has led to the suspect getting arrested after thorough investigations.

The suspect also confessed to the crime, saying it was the devil that made him do it. He pleaded for forgiveness and hopes his friend pardons him for betrayal.