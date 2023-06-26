BET Awards 2023: Burna Boy Wins Best International Act

Nigerian Musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burnaboy has won the award for the 2023 Best International Act at the edition of Black Entertainment Awards, BET.

Burna boy triumphed ahead of other superstars such as Ayra Starr, Central Cee and Stormzy, among others, to nail the most coveted variety of BET awards.

Upon announcing Burna Boy as the winner, the show showered him with resounding encomiums, even though he was absent at the banquet.

Different nominees in the category included Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles.

