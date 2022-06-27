BET Awards 2022: Tems wins Best International Act

Nigerian Afro singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has bagged the Best International Act Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

The BET Awards which is organized to celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it was anchored by American actress, Taraji P.Henson.

The talented singer made history on Sunday night June 26, as she became the first African woman to win the category.

It was her hit collaboration with Wizkid ‘’Essence’’ that skyrocketed her to international prominence in 2021. The song was also tagged the ‘’summer song of the year 2021’’ earning a remix with Canadian singer Bieber.

Receiving the award, Tems urged women and girls to continue on their chosen path, adding that the hard work will soon pay off.

In her words:

‘’Thank you so much for this, thank you so much. It’s an honor… I mean, this is my first award show that I’m winning something and I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen.’’

Tems was nominated with other talented acts such as Fireboy from Nigeria, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa and Tayc from France.