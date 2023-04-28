Have you been looking for the right place to trade your gift cards? Well, your answer is right here. You will get to know the best platform to sell iTunes gift cards for naira in this article.

Many gift card traders in Nigeria are always on the lookout to trade with the right platform. There might have been past experiences that influence your search and curiosity. Who doesn’t like good things? The good news is that you are about to discover the best gift card trading platform to sell gift cards. First, get to know the benefits iTunes gift card offers you.

Benefits Of iTunes Gift Card

I will explain all the benefits you will enjoy with owning an iTunes gift card below. Keep reading to find out:

Flexibility

The flexibility of iTunes gift cards is one thing you will enjoy. Whether you own an iPhone or Android, you have no restriction to use an iTunes gift card. Are you a fan of music or movies? If yes, an iTunes gift card is your go-to card. The beauty of iTunes gift cards is that you can also enjoy them if you are a book lover. So, if you are an avid reader like me, then you’ve gotten something nice for yourself. There is a vast library of books on iTunes that you will get access to. You can buy, download, and read any of these books based on your preference. Did I mention games too? Trust me, an iTunes gift card is a whole package. It’s safe to say iTunes gift card is a straight means to diverse ways to enjoy yourself.

2.Great Gifting Option

So, this is where I would really love to be your friend. Imagine gifting me an iTunes gift card. Okay, that’s fine. I can stop with the imagination now. You can easily gift your friend or loved one an iTunes gift card. It will surely make them happy. You also get to skip the stress of shopping for items. The experience is especially not nice when you aren’t sure of the ideal gift to buy. But with an iTunes gift card, you are literally leaving the ball in their court. The recipient can easily decide what to get. It’s also available in various denominations. So, no excuse of I can’t afford it. Well, don’t say I didn’t do anything for you.

3. Business Promotion

Are you a small business owner with an online presence? Oh well, good for you. iTunes gift cards are one of the effective means to raise some awareness about your business. Actually, you can choose to use any gift card but I’m recommending iTunes. So, you may be wondering how this works. Let me share some ideas with you. If you have an account on IG or Twitter, you could organize a giveaway contest. Task the audience to refer friends and probably follow your account. Use an iTunes gift card as compensation for selected winners. Another effective method is to add it as a gift to your customers’ purchased products.

4. No Expiration Date

There are certain gift cards you might have with expiry dates. That is valid. Well, iTunes gift card excused itself from that feature. So, you literally have nothing to worry about. You can redeem it anytime you want.

5. Convert To Naira

Due to the high demand for iTunes gift card, it has a pretty good resale value. You can sell iTunes gift cards for cash in Nigeria.

Best Platform To Convert iTunes Gift Cards To Cash

Nosh is the best platform to convert iTunes gift cards to cash. If you ask around about the top players in the gift card industry in Nigeria, you don’t need to reach number 2 before hearing Nosh. Their great service speaks for them and lots of positive comments by customers online are proof. The number 1 attribute that sets them apart is the consistently high rates offer. So, if you are looking for where to get the best value for your money, you have one now. There is an end-to-end encryption system to ensure your transactions are secured. Within an average of 5 minutes, you will be done with a trade. Guess what, it’s also pretty easy to trade gift cards on the Nosh website or mobile app.

How To Sell iTunes Gift Cards In Nigeria

It’s a great decision if you decide to sell your iTunes gift card in Nigeria.

Visit the Nosh website or download the mobile app. Register an account with your email address. You will get an email with a link to verify your account. Once done, log in to access your dashboard. Select “Sell Gift Cards.” Proceed to select your gift card details i.e the gift card category, subcategory, and amount. Upload the images of your iTunes gift card. Click on “Begin Trade” or swipe to sell on the mobile app.

How Much Is A $100 iTunes Gift Card In Naira?

Presently, a $100 iTunes gift card when converted in naira ranges between 45000 Naira and 50000 Naira. These prices differ based on the rates offered by the gift card trading platform you use. That is why you shouldn’t miss out on Nosh. Why, you may ask me. Nosh is known for steadily offering the best rates in the industry no matter the factors. Other factors that influence the rates you get include the demand and supply of iTunes gift cards and the dollar-naira exchange rate. This basically explains that the rate is not fixed. To know the current rate, you can check via the rate calculator on Nosh.

How To Check iTunes Gift Card Balance

These few steps will guide you to check the balance on your iTunes gift card.

Go to the iTunes store on your device. Log in with your Apple ID and password. Scroll to the Store tab and click on it. Your current balance is displayed there.

Conclusion

No more searching among the multitudes of trading platforms in Nigeria. Nosh offers all you need to have the best gift card trading experience. Like my friends do say, no time to waste time. Get started by signing up on the platform right now. Visit the Nosh website or simply download the application on PlayStore/AppStore.