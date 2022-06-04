Benue will benefit from BPE’s assistance with economic reforms

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has promised to use its experience to help the Benue State Government with its privatization, commercialization, and public-private partnership (PPP) agendas, as well as other economic reforms, in order to speed up the state’s economic development.

Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, made the assurance while receiving David Olofu, the Benue State Commissioner for Finance, who was on a courtesy visit to BPE.

BPE, the federal government’s economic reform agency, has already aided other states in the country, according to Okoh.

He went on to say that the agency had transformed a number of sectors of the Nigerian economy, including ports, financial institutions, power, pensions, and telecommunications.

According to him, the Public Enterprise (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act of 1999 has allowed the Bureau to play a key role in the establishment of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the execution of infrastructure development and asset optimization in Nigeria.

He praised the Benue State Government for establishing an 8-member Council on Privatization and Commercialization to encourage private sector participation in the state’s economy.

Okoh went on to say that the effort has the potential to bring private sector money into the state while also decreasing government spending, freeing up funding for other development projects in the state.

The State Government’s Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, praised the Director-General and the Bureau’s Management for their desire to collaborate closely with the State Government to foster private sector participation in the state’s economic transformation programs.