Benue Govt Moves to End Crisis Between Konshisha, Oju

In order to find lasting solution to the protracted boundary dispute between Konshisha and Oju local government areas, state government has assured the people of its commitment to step up the process of boundary demarcation between the two local governments.

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, gave this indication recently, when he received members of the Igede Consultative Forum in his office at Government House, Makurdi.

Ode, who who is also the chairman, Benue State Boundary Commission said government would revisit the long-standing boundary issue between the two local governments to strengthen peaceful co-existence among the affected communities.

Ode added that he would convey the expectations of the Forum to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

“Boundary demarcation is the only solution to the lingering crisis between the two local governments.

And in doing so, I promise you that I will be fair and just to both sides, because I have no vested interest in the matter”, he said.

He also reassured the Forum of government’s commitment to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the crisis that erupted some weeks ago between Oju and Ibilla clans in Oju local government area of the state.

Speaking earlier, leader of the Forum, Okpe Onah who said they had come to identify with the Deputy Governor on his inauguration, also appreciated the Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia for the expeditious action taken so far to end the Oju-Ibilla conflict.

He further said they were looking forward to the setting up of a judicial commission to forestall future occurences and also purnish the perpetrators to serve as deterrence to others.

Chief Onah therefore called on the state government to hasten the demarcation process on the contentious area between Konshisha and Oju and also consider the rehabilitation of Oju – Awaji road which according to him has become almost impassable.