Benue Governor shocked over shameful state of Abuja Liaison office

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has expressed shock over the dilapidated nature of the Benue State Liaison Office in Abuja.

According to reports, the governor who paid an unscheduled visit to the office located on Mary Slessor street, Asokoro, Abuja at the weekend, was further gobsmarked when he was told that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC, has since, year 2020, declared the building inhabitable.

It was gathered that the Liaison Officer, Vershima Anshungu, who took the governor round the almost completely ruined facility, lamented among other issues that, although the office generates revenue, the management of the office has continued to use the revenue to pay fines to AMAC, since 2020.

According to him, the last time the structure was renovated and furnished was in the year 2003.

The Governor who declined to make comments, only said, he could not believe what he had seen.

The apparently shocked governor said “I can’t believe what I have seen”.

