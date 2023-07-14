Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court, England. Around October 2020, Mebdy was accused of raping a 24-year-old girl in his flat – earlier this year he was found not guilty of sexual offence against numerous women – an unfortunate situation that has hampered his football career.

In one of the accused cases, around 2017, Mendy met a British student in a nightclub in Barcelona. The girl was said to be very familiar with one of Benjamin’s friends who she visited in the footballer’s house. After mutually agreeing on a night club, she accused the player of attempted rape.

Mendy speaking to the jury court: “I asked her if we are OK to have sex. She told me, ‘No’ because of my friend. “I was like, ‘It’s fine, my friend says it’s OK, so if you like, he’s OK with that. It’s when she started to be like that – upset, sad. I just left the room.”

According to Sky Sports, after two years the woman who was partying at a bar was invited to his home, she alleged Mendy took her phone, threw it far away and deceived her to his bedroom where he raped her.

Mendy also denied the accusation in court, saying “he will never force a woman into sex.”

After leaving court, Mendy’s solicitor Jenny Wiltshire said in a statement: “Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence of this trial, rather than the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset.

“This is the second time Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both jurors reached the correct verdict.”

The one-time Manchester City defender was released by the club following numerous rape charges leveled against him. He was part of Didier Deschamps French team that conquered the world by winning the 2018 World Cup, at Manchester he won three league titles under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.