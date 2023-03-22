Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Tuesday, arrested 21suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested in an early morning operation following actionable intelligence.

They include Alakpa Marvelous, Hoghomhen Jude Moses, Christopher Odion, Azanuwna Joseph, Godfirst Christopher, Eghosa Osaretin, Onus Honda, Barnabas Alakpa, Junior Azanuwna, Ehis Inegbinebor Francis, Godbless Eriugo, Imokhai Dickson, Epama Francis, Ekuma Austin and Sunday Stanley.

Others are Kelly Alakpa, Amiole Paul, Iweriebor Raphael, Sunday Christian, Imozemhe Raymond and Agbonghae Anthony.

Items recovered from them include two Mercedes Benz, two Lexus ES 350, one Lexus RX 330 and one Toyota Camry, HP Laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon, the commission said.