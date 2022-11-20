Bendel Insurance wins the Super4 tournament hosted in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state. The Benin-based club defeated Doma United in the concluding round by 2-1 (matchday 3) of the Super4 to clinch their first trophy in the Nigerian league after 42 years. The Super4 tournament was hosted to determine the winner of the Nigeria National League, in which all four clubs that finished top of their conference group participated in the competition.

Maiduguri-based club El Kanemi Warriors ended at the top of the A1 Northern Conference group with 37 points. Doma United who will be a debutant in the Nigeria top flight league (NPFL) finished as the top team of the A2 Northern Conference group with 39 points. Bendel Insurance ended at the top of the B1 Southern Conference with 49 points, while Bayelsa United led the B2 Conference with 44 points.

Bendel Insurance topped the Super4 league table with 7 points following their transcendent victory over Doma United. Bayelsa United and El Kanemi Warriors finished second and third with both acquiring four points each, while Doma United finished at the bottom of the league with just a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikon Allah won the last edition (2021-22) of the tournament at Ñnmadi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu state after defeating SC3 of Ibadan by 3-2. The 2021-22 contest didn’t only determine the season’s champions, it was also used to determine the four teams which get a promotion to the first-tier league. The Super8 involved 8 teams, 2 each from their Conference (the group leaders and runner-up)

The system was not adopted this season as the teams that participated were just 4 as against 8 last season.