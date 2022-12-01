Arsenal and the Three Lions are both confused that Arsenal defender Ben White has left the England camp in Al Wakrah for an unknown reason. Ben White was not named in Gareth Southgate’s squad that played against Wales but was an unused substitute in the games England played against Iran and USA.

England FA Statement:

“Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”

It was further gathered that the defender will return to the squad until the end of the tournament.

England will battle Senegal in the knockout round of the World Cup.