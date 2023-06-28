Ben Chilwell’s passionate tribute to his dad

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has announced the departure of his Dad Wayne Chilwell on his Facebook handle.

The 26 years Old wrote:

“The reason I am where I am. The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh. I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England. But more importantly we shared so many amazing memories away from football which i will remember forever. I will miss you every single day, Dad. I love you so much.”

Ben’s sister Alex paid a heartbreaking tribute to her dad, saying he ‘never stopped smiling’ through his illness

Ben’s sister Alex Chilwell wrote on Instagram: “Love you forever dad.

“The hardest year but you never stopped smiling.

“So grateful for the time we got together.

“I am so lost without you. Look out for me up there. I love you.”

Wayne Chilwell, originally from New Zealand, emigrated to England in 1993. He was married to Sally Chilwell.

