Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck, others, suffer assault at Pocolee’s concert in LASU

When PocoLee performed in Lagos State University (LASU), it wasn’t all roses for some Nigerian performers; in fact, it was nothing but a dead end. This topic is currently trending on the popular microblogging platform Twitter.

Pocolee had a “Party with Poco” performance at LASU yesterday, July 13, 2023, where he performed for the students and, as a result, invited other artists to add to the excitement.

Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck, Seyi Vibez, Berri Tiga, and dancer Tee Dollar are just a few of the artists that Pocolee invited.

The Poco Lee event, however, led to a fight as seen by recordings going viral online, in which Bella Shmurda was assaulted in LASU and others—including dancer Tee Dollar, Odumodublvck, Mohbad, and Berri Tiga—were forced out of the school by cult members.

Identifying the cause of the chaos at the Pocolee concert in LASU; more than 200 students who purchased tickets were left waiting outside after the show’s organizers sold more tickets than the venue could hold. These students later insisted that the artist wouldn’t perform if they weren’t allowed into the performance they had paid for. This information was confirmed by Blessing, a Twitter user, in a tweet.

Some Internet users have criticized the unruly behavior of university students and purported cult members. The videos and images becoming viral online demonstrate that the aforementioned musicians were attacked, despite the fact that they have not made any formal statements about these incidents.