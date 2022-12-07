Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football after Belgium’s elimination from the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup. Eden made his debut with the Red Devils in 2008. During his time with the National team, Hazard made 126 appearances, scoring 33 goals with a third-place World Cup finish in 2018.

Hazard on his official Facebook page said:

“A page has turned today. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this love shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys.”

Hazard, who has been struggling since moving to Real Madrid from Chelsea retires at age 31.