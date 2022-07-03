Being Makers of Peace – Sunday Synopsis

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Fourteenth Sunday: Year C – July 3, 2022.

Readings: Isaiah 66:10-14c; Responsorial Psalm Ps 66:1-3a,4-5, 6-7,16 & 20 (R.1); Galatians 6:14:18; Gospel Luke 10:1-12,17-20.

The first reading invites the remnant of Yahweh to rejoice and be glad because the Lord would send peace and to glow like a river to the glory of the nations. In the second reading, Saint Paul upturns the worldly order of discriminatory standards by proposing a New Wold Order (NWO) anchored on a new creation. The Apostle Paul goes ahead to promise “peace and mercy” to those who walk by this rule or a civilisation of love. The gospel relates how Jesus extended that power to seventy others in furtherance of his new kingdom anchored on truth, justice and love. We are charged to establish the NOW by being unrepentant peace-makers.

Introduction

Dearly beloved in Christ, our liturgy today hinges around establishing a New World Order (NWO) where harmony and concord flow from the streams of truth, justice and peace across the world. Titled “Being Makers of Peace,” our liturgy invites us to be unrepentant peace-makers who would greatly impact the world.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Isaiah 66:10-14) invites the remnant of Yahweh to rejoice and be glad because the Lord would send peace and to glow like a river to the glory of the nations. With the metaphor of a mother spoiling a child from her consoling breasts, he assured that Israel will relish comfort even as the Lord reveals his saving hand.

In the second reading (Galatians 6:14:18), Saint Paul upturns the worldly order of discriminatory standards by proposing a NOW anchored on a new creation. The Apostle Paul goes ahead to promise “peace and mercy” to those who walk by this rule or a civilisation of love for want of a better expression. Expectedly, in this NWO, circumcision, colour, race, tribe, societal status, gender and financial status do not matter.

The gospel (Luke 10:1-12,17-20) relates how Jesus extended that power to seventy others in furtherance of his new kingdom anchored on truth, justice and love. These men like John the Baptist, were supposed to do the groundwork of clearing before the master arrives. He added that, “the harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few.” Christ intended that the sacred task of preaching, teaching and sanctification of the world he entrusted to the Church should reach the ends of the earth.

He cautions the apostles not to be excited that the devils were subject to his name but that they should rather be glad that their names are written in the book of life. The fusion between Isaiah’s “Towards her I send peace flowing like a river” (Is. 66:12) and Jesus’ “Peace be to this house” (Lk. 10:15) demonstrates how important peace is in the overall development of the human person and human society. This leads us to the four kinds of dialogue proposed by the Church as recipes to a broken-world.

Pastoral Lessons

Take to Dialogue of Life: The first reading invites us to jettison everything that is inimical to peace by embracing dialogue of life which happens in a situation “where people strive to live in an open and neighbourly spirit” sharing work-place, institutions or in the neighbourhood. Embrace Dialogue of Action: In the second reading, St. Paul challenges Christians to anchor their call on the new creation with assurances that “peace and mercy” fall to people of goodwill whether they are Christians and Muslims who work together to entrench dialogue of action which entails promoting peace, liberty, social justice and moral values. Initiate Dialogue of Experts: By extending his power to seventy others, Jesus invites academics, experts and theologians or religious leaders of various religions to engage in theological dialogue which requires meeting together to clarify issues and create greater understanding in furtherance of God’s new kingdom of truth, justice and love. Practise Theological Dialogue: Bearing in mind that Christ wants the sacred task of preaching, teaching and sanctification of the world he gave the Church to reach the ends of the earth, today’s liturgy urges us to give dialogue of religious experience or theological dialogue a chance so that interfaith prayer sessions where religious texts are jointly read and reflected upon by members of both faiths are initiated more often. Be Ambassadors of Peace: Today’s message is clear – we have a mission to be ambassadors of peace; since peace cannot exist in an atmosphere of rancor, injustice and denial of truth, Jesus’ disciples in the secular realm must make it a constant duty to explore the avenues for engaging society headlong in the equitable distribution of the earth’s resources.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

As vanguards of peace, we are challenged to be involved in ecumenical initiatives with our separated brethren and dialogue with Muslims towards making the world a better live to live in. Someone has said, “Civilized people solve their problems through dialogue.” At whichever level, dialogue entails prayer and mutual respect for one another’s creed. We must be conscious of Jesus’ warning: “I send you out like lambs in the midst of wolves.”

In conclusion let us say St. Francis’ Prayer for Peace: Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen – Happy New Month. Have a blessed week ahead!