Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Second Sunday of Advent, Year A – Nov 4, 2022

Readings: Is. 11:1-10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 72:1-2. 7-8.12-13.17.CR.cf.7; Rom. 15:4-9; Gospel Mat. 3:1-12.

Theme: Being Heralds of Christ’s Coming!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, Prophet Isaiah prophesies about one whose dwellings shall be glorious maintaining that the nations seek after him. The reading second reading invites us not to give up hope assuring that the hopeful are helped by God to be tolerant and kind to others. In the gospel, John appears in the wilderness of Judea saying: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is close at hand.” We are challenged to be heralds of his coming at Christmas and the end of time.

Introduction

My Brothers and Sisters in Christ, the Second Sunday of Advent presents us with realities that are meant to perfectly prepare us for the celebration of Christ’s nativity. The reading second reading invites us not to give up hope assuring that the hopeful are helped by God to be tolerant and kind to others.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Isaiah 11:1-10), Prophet Isaiah prophesies about one whose dwellings shall be glorious maintaining that the nations will seek after him. He discloses that the following would happen to the shoot that would spring from the stock of Jesse – on him the spirit of the Lord rests, a spirit of wisdom and insight, a spirit of counsel and power, a spirit of knowledge and of fear of the Lord. He surmised that on that on that day, the root of Jesse shall stand as a signal to the peoples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reading second reading (Rom. 15:4-9) invites us not to give up hope assuring that the hopeful are helped by God to be tolerant and kind to others. It invites the faithful to imitate Christ by being friendly in the way they treat others to the glory of Christ.

In the gospel (Mat. 3:1-12), John appears in the wilderness of Judea saying: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is close at hand.” The people of Jerusalem, all Judaea and the whole Jordan district accepted baptism and confessed their sins but when the Pharisees and Sadducees appeared, John called them “brood of vipers.” He challenges them not to be content with having Abraham as their father. He promises that the Messiah would baptise with the Holy Spirit and fire while reminding all that in the end, the wheat will be gathered into the barn and the chaff, into everlasting fire.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Prepare for Christmas: Like John the Baptist who undertook the great task of preparing the people for the coming of Christ, the Church gives us four Sundays to prepare spiritually through going for Confession and receiving Holy Communion just as we await the arrival of Jesus at Christmas.

2. Prepare for Jesus’ Second Coming: In line with the virtues of the expected Messiah Isaiah spoke about in the first reading, Christians are charged to seek the spirit of wisdom and insight, counsel and power, knowledge and of the fear of the Lord even as they prepare for the second coming of Christ.

3. Be Hopeful, Charitable: St. Paul urges Christians to be hopeful, kind, tolerant and friendly to others even as they prepare for Christmas.

4. Speak Truth to Power: Our world needs bold and fiery clerics like John the Baptist who challenged the Pharisees and Sadducees calling them “brood of vipers” to speak truth to power urging for moral and socio-political reforms.

5. Embrace Holiness: Rather than merely being content with having Abraham as our rather like the Pharisees and Sadducees, John’s asceticism and girdle urges us to shun the trappings of materialism and embrace holiness bearing in mind that righteousness and faithfulness were the belt of his waist.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, Prophet Isaiah prophesies about one whose dwellings shall be glorious maintaining that the nations seek after him.

2. The reading second reading invites us not to give up hope assuring that the hopeful are helped by God to be tolerant and kind to others.

3. It invites the faithful to imitate Christ by being friendly in the way we treat others to the glory of Christ.

4. In the gospel, John appears in the wilderness of Judea saying: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is close at hand.”

5. He promises that the Messiah would baptise with the Holy Spirit and fire.

Conclusion

Today’s liturgy calls us to embrace holiness in the mold of our Master, Jesus even as we prepare for his nativity. May this Advent help us to emulate St. John the Baptist in proclaiming Christ’s second coming in word and deed as we graciously receive the sacraments while proclaiming Christ to the world without fear or favour. Have a great week ahead!