Being Heard

‘The large crowd listened to him with delight.’ Mark 12:37 (NIV).

The Bible says that the common people of Jesus’ time listened to Him gladly. Why? Perhaps the people knew that Jesus’ words were backed up by His character, His conduct, and His concern for others. In short, Jesus earned the right to speak into these people’s lives.

Have we? Getting people to listen calls for insight. When what we say truly helps somebody, we form a connection. Benjamin Franklin is one of the most admired figures in American history. Although he was known for his wisdom, he had little formal education.

He attended school for only two years, yet he was highly respected because of his practical understanding and keen insight. An avid reader, he became an expert in a remarkable number of areas: printing and publishing, politics, civic activism and the sciences. He was an inventor who founded the first public library in America and helped to draft the Declaration of Independence.

People felt a sense of connection when Franklin shared his wisdom. We too can draw a lesson from Franklin’s life. When we love people, work hard, study, develop and share our expertise in a given area, people learn to respect and listen to us. And when it comes to listening, we won’t get what we demand, but rather we will get what we have earned.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, help me to apply myself diligently to all the work you have given me to do. Help me to show kindness and consideration to others, treating them in the same way I would want to be treated myself. Just as you Jesus earned the right to speak into people’s lives, I want to do the same.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

What is God’s invitation to us at this time? Franklin had built a level of credibility with his audience so that he was heard and respected. He had earned this. How can we do the same?

God is the one who give us success in all that we do. With Him we cannot fail. And so we must seek His guidance in how to develop credibility and respectability with others, so that we will be listened to and taken seriously by those we communicate with.

Be Greatly Blessed!