Brazil striker Richarlison Andrade has disclosed his feelings following Brazil’s World Cup elimination. Richarlison told ESPN that losing the World Cup hurt him more than losing a family member. The Selecao who were favourite to lift the World Cup in Qatar were eliminated in the quarter-final round by Croatia via a penalty shoot out.

Richarlison scored the most goals (3) for Brazil in his 4 appearances. His bicycle kick against Serbia was voted the best goal of the tournament.

“It was a blow, I don’t know. I think it’s worse than losing a family member,” Richarlison said to ESPN when asked if he is over the disappointment. “It was difficult to recover. To this day, when I watch videos on my social networks, it makes me sad. But we have to move on. I’m still young, I think I still have one or two World Cups to go. I will keep working hard so that things start to flow again, the goals start to come out, which is what I know how to do on the field.”